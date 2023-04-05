Sailors boys lacrosse defeats Aspen, sits atop conference standings

Steamboat Springs freshman Lyle Henninger rips a shot on goal in the opening quarter of a boys lacrosse game against Aspen on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Steamboat would win the game 9-6 and take sole possession of first in the 4A Western division.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tied at half with the top rank in the 4A Western Conference on the line, Steamboat Springs boys lacrosse came out firing early in the third quarter of a game against Aspen on Wednesday, April 5.

The Sailors scored four unanswered goals in the third quarter to grow an insurmountable lead, ultimately winning the game 9-6.

Junior Brady Adams opened the scoring for Steamboat just 11 seconds into the second half off a connection with senior Andrew Kempers.

Sophomore George Redfern’s two goals and senior Jeffrey Dodson’s goal in the third quickly followed, putting the visiting Skiers out of reach.

“The past couple games we came out a little slow in the third quarter,” Adams said. “In this game, we wanted to finish them there and come out strong and we did that. We moved the ball around, picked apart their zone and got some goals.”

Going into the half, head coach Brian Rodgers said he and the other coaches took the players in to look at Aspen’s zone defense and found ways to get more motion underneath and open opportunities for scoring.

The strategy worked for the offensive surge which was fueled by a stout Sailor defense. Rodgers said this was the best the team has done clearing the ball all season and expects more from his team moving forward.

Senior Ethan Hoy pointed to the pre-game plan as the reason for the defensive success Wednesday night.

Steamboat Springs senior Andrew Kempers charges down field with space to bring the ball into the offensive zone during a boys lacrosse game against Aspen on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

“We just locked back in,” Hoy said. “This is one of our tougher opponents, especially on defense and coming into the game we were prepared for their sets.”

Now 3-0 in league play, the Sailors are sitting on a 5-1 record with no signs of slowing down. The team will travel to Battle Mountain for its next matchup on Friday, April 7.

Get the top stories in your inbox every morning. Sign up here: steamboatpilot.com/newsletter

The Huskies are 4-3 on the year but average 9.5 goals per game with a plus-20 point differential compared to Steamboat’s plus-41.

“Friday is now big,” Rodgers said. “That’s what happens when you’re up there, the next game is the biggest game. Battle Mountain is good, they had a one goal game with Aspen. We’ll celebrate this win for another 30 or 45 minutes and then we’ll get ready for Battle Mountain on Friday.”



Steamboat Springs 9, Aspen 6

SS: 2 2 4 1

A: 3 1 0 2

To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email tskulski@SteamboatPilot.com.