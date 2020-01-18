Sailors boys basketball dominates Rifle, wins fifth straight

Rifle junior Tido Ruiz is pressured by Steamboat Springs High School freshman Cade Gedeon during a home game Saturday, Jan. 18.

Shelby Reardon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A few weeks ago, Steamboat Springs High School junior Jake Kreissig said he wanted to score more consistently throughout a game, rather than putting away all his points in the fourth.

In a 59-42 win over Rifle on Saturday, Jan. 18, Kreissig led the Sailors with a game-high 23 points, spreading his offense over all four frames.

“We’ve been kind of waiting for that, for him to do that,” said Steamboat head coach Michael Vandahl. “More of what I was happy about was his defense. They were running a matchup zone, and he really distributed the ball well, not only scoring, but he made good passes out of there. He’s a great player.”

Kreissig’s performance, which included a team-high seven rebounds, was his best yet in a varsity uniform.

“(I was) being more aggressive,” he said. “Looking for my shot more so, not just looking to pass. And as a team, moving more and everybody getting their shots.”

With the victory, Steamboat has won five in a row and are now 7-7 overall. The team is also 3-0 in league play, leading all Western Slope squads.

“We still have so much to improve on,” said Vandahl. “We’re definitely improving, but I know there’s a lot more that this team can do.”

Steamboat Springs junior Granger Rowan looks to take a shot during a home game against Rifle on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Shelby Reardon

The boys in red were down 11-7 after one. Early in the second, a three from junior Jackson Metzler gave the Sailors a 15-13 advantage, one they would hold the rest of the game.

Up 20 late in the fourth, the Sailors got a little too confident. In two consecutive possessions, a Steamboat player chucked the ball the length of the court for a pass attempt that resulted in a turnover. Vandahl was not pleased. He called a timeout with 3:31 left to play.

“I had some choice words with them,” Vandahl said. “I was not happy and told them to lock it up. They did. You just can’t afford to do that kind of stuff.”

Steamboat scored 27 of its 59 points from deep, as five different players hit a 3-pointer. Kreissig had four, freshman Cade Gedeon added two, while senior Connor Hansen and Metzler contributed one each.

Success from behind the arc isn’t new for the Sailors. Typically a different player goes off from 3-point range each game, and nearly every player is capable of it.

“I think it’s honestly the direction that basketball as taken,” said Kreissig. “If you can’t shoot the ball, you’re very limited. Coming up through the programs, as a younger kid, you just learn to shoot. That’s just what you’re seeing nowadays, more shooters.”

Saturday, Jan. 18

Steamboat Springs 59, Rifle 42

R 11 7 8 16 – 42

SS 7 22 16 14 – 59

Scoring: R, Trey Lujan 10, Garrett Robinson 8. SS, Jake Kreissig 23, Cade Gedeon 11, Ethan Pyles 5, Jackson Metzler 5, Dawson Lindquist 4, Connor Hansen 3, Granger Rowan 2, Ben Bogan 2, James Bogan 2. Fouls: P, 13. SS, 15. FTs: P, 9-17. SS, 10-16. 3-pointers: SS, 9 (Kreissig 4). Rebounds: SS, 30 (Kreissig 7). Assists: SS, 16 (Pyles 6). Steals: SS, 5 (Pyles, Metzler, B. Bogan, J. Bogan, Lindquist 1).

Friday, Jan. 17

Steamboat Springs 44, Palisade 41

P 21 7 6 7 – 41

SS 20 4 12 8 – 44

Scoring: SS, Jakob Kreissig 13, Dawson Lindquist 8, Eric Pollert 6, Cade Gedeon 5, Connor Hansen 4, Jackson Metzler 3, Granger Rowan 3, Ethan Pyles 2. Fouls: SS, 11. FTs: SS, 6-14. 3-pointers: SS, 6 (Kreissig 2). Rebounds: SS, 17 (Kreissig 5). Assists: SS, 12 (Pyles, Gedeon 3). Steals: SS, 7 (Pyles, Lindquist 2).

Dec. 5-7: Steamboat Springs at Preview Classic: L vs. Golden 82-59, L vs. Centaurus 63-45, L vs. Holy Family 52-45

Steamboat Springs at Preview Classic: L vs. Golden 82-59, L vs. Centaurus 63-45, L vs. Holy Family 52-45 Dec. 12-14: Steamboat Springs shootout, W vs. Woodland Park 49-46, L vs. Conifer 51-44, L vs. Colorado Academy 73-61

Steamboat Springs shootout, W vs. Woodland Park 49-46, L vs. Conifer 51-44, L vs. Colorado Academy 73-61 Dec. 17: Moffat County at Steamboat Springs, W 58-55

Moffat County at Steamboat Springs, W 58-55 Dec. 21: Steamboat Springs at Mead, L 74-47

Steamboat Springs at Mead, L 74-47 Jan. 2-4: Steamboat Springs at Roosevelt, 2-1

Steamboat Springs at Roosevelt, 2-1 Jan. 11: Eagle Valley at Steamboat Springs, W 53-41

Eagle Valley at Steamboat Springs, W 53-41 Jan. 17: Palisade at Steamboat Springs, W 44-41

Palisade at Steamboat Springs, W 44-41 Jan. 18: Rifle at Steamboat Springs, W 59-42

Rifle at Steamboat Springs, W 59-42 Jan. 21: Steamboat Springs at Battle Mountain, 7 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Battle Mountain, 7 p.m. Jan. 25: Steamboat Springs at Glenwood Springs, 3:30 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Glenwood Springs, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 28: Steamboat Springs at Eagle Valley, 7 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Eagle Valley, 7 p.m. Jan. 31: Summit at Steamboat Springs, 7 p.m.

Summit at Steamboat Springs, 7 p.m. Feb. 6: Steamboat Springs at Rifle, 7:30 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Rifle, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8: Steamboat Springs at Palisade, 2 p.m.

Steamboat Springs at Palisade, 2 p.m. Feb. 13: Battle Mountain at Steamboat Springs, 7 p.m.

Battle Mountain at Steamboat Springs, 7 p.m. Feb. 15: Glenwood Springs at Steamboat Springs, 3:30 p.m.

Glenwood Springs at Steamboat Springs, 3:30 p.m. Feb. 22: Steamboat Springs at Summit, 2 p.m.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.