Sailors Booster Club hosts annual flower sale
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The annual flower sale fundraiser, hosted by the Steamboat Springs High School Booster Club, will take place through May 22 at the high school, 43 Maple St.
Flowering plants can be purchased with prices ranging from $12 to $43 and proceeds benefitting Sailors athletics. Flowers also can be ordered online at sailorsathletics.org.
