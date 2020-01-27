Sailors basketball teams fall to Glenwood Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Both Steamboat Springs High School basketball teams lost to Glenwood Springs on the road Saturday, Jan. 25.

The Sailor boys were tied at 10 with the Demons after one quarter. Glenwood pulled ahead slowly, leading 20-16 at the half and 38-27 after three before winning 58-44.

Senior Connor Hansen led the Sailors with 15 points on three 3-pointers.

The Sailors girls fell 52-21.

Glenwood Springs 58, Steamboat Springs 44

SS 10 6 11 17 – 44

GS 10 10 18 20 – 58

Scoring: GS, Mitchell Burt 15, Patrick Young 15. SS, Connor Hansen 15, Dawson Lindquist 11, Ethan Pyles 9, Cade Gedeon 5, James Bogan 2, Jakob Kreissig 2. Fouls: GS, 17. SS, 18. FTs: GS, 15-20. SS, 9-12. 3-pointers: GS, 3 (Burt 2). SS, 7 (Hansen 3). Rebounds: GS, 28 (Will Narvaez 11). SS, 24 (Gedeon 12). Assists: GS, 12 (John Iuele 4). SS, 7 (Pyles 3). Steals: GS, 14 (Mitchell Burt 5). SS, 6 (Hansen, Lindquist 2).

Glenwood Springs 52, Steamboat Springs 21

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.