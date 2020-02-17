Sailors basketball teams challenge league-leading Glenwood Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Glenwood Springs boys basketball team is still undefeated against Western Slope opponents and sits at No. 2 in the RPI standings, but on Saturday, Feb. 15, the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team provided the biggest challenge the Demons have seen in a while.

Admittedly, the game started out looking as if Glenwood would run away with it, outscoring the Sailors 14-5 in the first quarter. Steamboat closed the gap, though, trailing 25-20 at the half.

Both team scored 11 in the third, and the pace slowed further in the fourth. Steamboat outscored the Demons 9-6 in the final quarter, serving Glenwood its closest-contested victory of the year.

The only other game the Demons have won by two was an overtime victory against Montrose in a December tournament. Aside from the game against Steamboat, two other games have been decided by five points or fewer. The rest have been decisive victories.

Senior John Iuele led Glenwood with 15 points while Steamboat senior Dawson Lindquist led all players with 16 points. Junior Eric Pollert followed with 13 points.

Earlier, the Sailor girls fell to league-leading Glenwood 46-32. Senior Shelbee Weiss led the offense with 9 points, while sophomore Sam Campbell added 7 and junior Rose Epstein contributed 6 points.

Junior Erica Simmons had three assists in addition to her 3 points. Epstein came away with four of the team’s 12 steals, while Campbell led the team with seven rebounds.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Boys: Glenwood Springs 42, Steamboat Springs 40

GS 14 11 11 6 – 42

SS 5 15 11 9 – 40

Scoring: GS, John Iuele 15, Mitchell Burt 8, Patrick Young 7. SS, Dawson Lindquist 16, Eric Pollert 13, Devon Crawford 5, Cade Gedeon 2, Kellen Adams 2, Jackson Metzler 2. Fouls: GS, 14. SS, 15. FTs: GS, 5-12. SS, 12-16. 3-pointers: GS, 3 (Iuele 2). SS, 2 (Crawford, Lindquist). Rebounds: GS, 26 (AJ Adams 8). SS, 24 (Pollert 7). Assists: GS, 8 (Young 3). SS, 3 (Crawford, Granger Rowan, Lindquist). Steals: GS, 16 (Iuele 6). SS, 4 (Crawford 2).

Girls: Glenwood Springs 46, Steamboat Springs 32

Scoring: SS, Shelbee Weiss 9, Sam Campbell 7, Rose Epstein 6, Jaycee May 5, Erica Simmons 3, Katie Lake 2. Fouls: SS, 16. FTs: SS, 6-14. 3-pointers: SS, 4 (Weiss 2). Rebounds: SS, 28 (Campbell 7). Assists: SS, 10 (Simmons 3). Steals: SS, 12 (Epstein 4).

