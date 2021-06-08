Sailors baseball drops doubleheader to Summit





BRECKENRIDGE — The Steamboat Springs High School baseball team dropped a doubleheader to Summit on the road Tuesday night, losing 11-0 and 11-2.

Summit dominated game one, scoring five runs in the first inning to take the lead. One run in the second and five more in the third sealed the deal for the Tigers, who won in 4 1/2 innings. If a team leads by 10 runs or more, the game can be over after five innings.

Summit’s Zachary Willms threw a complete game, including eight strikeouts.

In game two, Steamboat brought some offense. Summit took a 3-0 lead in the first, but the Sailors kept it close, scoring two in the second.

Summit pulled away after that, scoring three more in the bottom of the second, then two more in the third and one in the fourth.

The Tigers went into the fifth with a 9-2 lead and cushioned it with two more runs for the 11-2 win.

Steamboat has one more game Friday at Middle Park.

Summit 11, Steamboat Springs 0

SB 000 00X X – 0

SU 515 0XX X – 11

Summit 11, Steamboat Springs 2

SB 020 00X X – 2

SU 332 12X X – 11

Steamboat Baseball Schedule May 8 - at Palisade, L 19-1, L 10-0 May 15 - at Battle Mountain, L 6-5, L 6-5 May 22 - versus Rifle, L 15-8, L 11-6 May 25 - at Moffat County, L 15-1, L 13-3 May 27 - versus Aspen, L 11-8 June 1 - versus Glenwood Springs, L 8-6, L 6-4 June 5 - versus Eagle Valley, L 12-3, L 3-1 June 8 - at Summit, L 11-0, L 11-2 June 11 - at Middle Park

