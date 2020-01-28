Sailors and Tigers put on a show in Routt County Tri

Steamboat Springs freshman Cole Muhme battled with Hayden freshman Kodi Ingols in a dual on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Steamboat Springs High School.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Triangular at Steamboat Springs High School ended with a bang as the referee slammed the mat with his hands, signaling a pin by Sailors freshman Cole Muhme.

The 106-pound match was not going in his favor, as Hayden High School freshman Kodi Ingols had a 13-2 advantage in the second period. With 10 seconds left in the frame, Muhme earned points with a reversal and a near fall.

Thirty four seconds into the third, Muhme pinned Ingols, bringing his teammates to their feet.

“At that point, I was just thinking I have to win because I’m down by some odd points,” Muhme said. “I have to pin him. There was no other way.”

Steamboat defeated Hayden 30-21 after winning over Soroco High School, 54-12, on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The Rams also fell to Hayden, 30-18, to open the night.

Muhme was in one of five matchups between the Sailors and Tigers, a few of which were thrilling, three-round bouts.

At 132 pounds, Hayden sophomore Dylan Zimmerman met Steamboat senior Spencer Mader. Mader got the first takedown and led through the first and second periods. To start the third, Zimmerman started in the down position. Mader lifted him up and right as Zimmerman hit the mat, he turned sideways and got his arm then body over the Sailor to earn the reversal and tie the match at two points each.

Steamboat Springs High School senior Spencer Mader takes down Hayden High School sophomore Dylan Zimmerman during a dual on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Steamboat Springs High School.

“It’s called a standing switch,” Zimmerman said. “First off, I like to get up, then I’ll brace out, kind of feel the guy out. Then, when he returns me, that’s when I can get a switch and there’s a bunch of different moves off of that. I felt that was the best situation, and I did it, and I ended up getting the two-point reversal.”

In overtime, Zimmerman, who just returned to action after suffering a shoulder injury, got the takedown and the win.

“He’s super physical. He went out there and kind of imposed his will,” said Hayden head coach Nick Planansky.

Sailors senior Caleb Anderson pinned Hayden freshman Jake Lindley in the first round, bringing Steamboat junior Ivan Reynolds and Hayden freshman Cody Hawn to the mat. Going into the second, the pair were tied at seven, but after three periods, Hawn held a 13-12 lead. The 160-pound Tiger gained control of Reynolds and earned the fall 36 seconds into the final frame.

The 195 pound match featured 2019 state qualifiers Hayden senior Hunter Planansky and Steamboat senior John Slowey. Planansky earned a takedown, but Slowey escaped. Twice. With a 4-2 lead, Planansky held on and earned a point at the buzzer as Slowey was docked for stalling.

“We got to hustle on bottom,” said Steamboat head coach Jordan Bonifas. “They just got to get out. That’s what’s going to happen at state and regionals, so we got to get better at bottom.”

Soroco sported a small roster as a few wrestlers are suffering from injuries.

Soroco junior Kody Logan pinned Hayden freshman Jake Lindley during a dual at Steamboat Springs High School on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Senior Zack Clyncke suffered two losses, both pins in the first round. Junior Darrel Ebaugh met Anderson on the mat in the 145-pound match. Ebaugh pushed through the first round, but the Sailor got him pinned 41 seconds into the second period.

“Zack hadn’t wrestled in a week because he had the flu,” Soroco head coach Jay Whaley said. “He was a little rusty, I guess. I expected more out of him.”

Junior Kody Logan earned a pair of wins, pinning both his opponents in about three and a half minutes.

“Things are really looking up for Kody. The rest of the boys got to start wrestling tougher,” said Whaley.

Hayden 30, Soroco 18

106: Kodi Ingols, H, over open

113: Sabyn Hager, H, over open

138: Dylan Zimmerman, H, fall Zack Clyncke, S, 0:44

145: Darrel Ebaugh, S, over open

152: Kody Logan, S, fall Jake Lindley, H, 3:35

160: Cody Hawn, H, over open

170: Garrett Salazar, H, over open

182: Hunter Planansky, H, over open

285: Tristan Singer, S, over open

Steamboat Springs 54, Soroco 12

106: Cole Muhme, SS, over open

113: Kaleb Young, SS, over open

120: Archer Bosick, SS, over open

126: Mohammed Alnajdawi, SS, over open

132: Spencer Mader, SS, over open

138: Brodie Bosick, SS, fall Zack Clyncke, S, 1:01

145: Caleb Anderson, SS, fall Darrel Ebaugh, S, 2:41

160: Kody Logan, S, fall Ivan Reynolds, SS, 3:26

182: Cole Moon, SS, over open

195: John Slowey, SS, over open

285: Tristan Singer, S, over open

Steamboat Springs 30, Hayden 21

106: Cole Muhme, SS, fall Kodi Ingols, H, 4:34

113: Sabyn Hager, H, over open

120: Archer Bosick, SS, over open

126: Mohammed Alnajdawi, SS, over open

132: Dylan Zimmerman, H, SV Spencer Mader, SS, 4-2

138: Kirby Reeves, SS, over open

152: Caleb Anderson, SS, fall Jake Lindley, H, 1:39

160: Cody Hawn, H, fall Ivan Reynolds, SS, 4:36

182: Garrett Salazar, H, dec. Cole Moon, SS, 9-6

195: Hunter Planansky, H, dec. John Slowey, 5-2

