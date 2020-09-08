Sailor girls win at West Grand; Fryer sets new course record

The Steamboat Springs boys team warms up ahead of the season opener at West Grand on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Courtesy Photo/Lisa Renee Tumminello

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School girls cross country ran away with a victory at its season-opening meet at the West Grand Invitational on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Sailor boys took second in the 10-team field.

Sailors senior Jaydon Fryer won the boys race with a course record time of 18 minutes, 15.4 seconds. Junior Bowden Tumminello took third, senior Sumner Cotton finished fifth, senior Jameson Tracy took 21st, and senior Justin Heid earned 31st.

Sophomore Trevor Harms and junior Tommy Hagney finished 33rd and 36th for the Sailors, but only the top five finishers for each team are scored.

The girls were led by senior Sidney Barbier who crossed the line in second place with a time of 22:51. Sophomore Autumn Oslowski took fourth, senior Hailey Moss finished 14th, junior Courtney Vargas placed 15th, and senior Ella Chapman placed 18th.

Junior Emily Davidoff took 31st as the only non-placer for the Sailors.

The Soroco girls finished eighth, and the Rams boys didn’t field a full team. Senior Alex Colby earned fourth, though, with a time of 19:18.9. Senior Spencer Ashley took 28th, and freshman Alan Mayer finished 40th.

Junior Eden Mayer paced the Soroco ladies, taking 28th with a time of 27:13.6. Freshmen Lexi Vandenburg and Rachelle Dudley earned 32nd and 33rd, respectively, while senior Skylar Clark earned 39th.

RESULTS

Boys top 5: 1. Jaydon Fryer, Steamboat Springs, 18:15. 2. Joel Schluessler, Peyton, 18:39.3 3. Bowden Tumminello, SS, 19:05.1. 4. Alex Colby, Soroco, 19:18.9. 5. Sumner Cotton, SS, 19:28.8.

Local finishers: 21. Jameson Tracy, SS, 22:05.6. 28. Spencer Ashley, S, 23:07.9. 31. Justin Heid, SS, 24:36. 33. Trevor Harms, SS, 24:39.3. 36. Tommy Hagney, SS, 25:05.9. 40. Alan Mayer, S, 27:44.7.

Girls top 5: 1. Eowyn Dalbec, Peyton, 21:29.7. 2. Sidney Barbier, SS, 22:51. 3. Alexa Helms, Glenwood Springs, 23:01. 4. Autumn Oslowski, SS, 23:07. 5. Samantha Westfahl, West Grand, 23:10.4.

Local finishers: 14. Hailey Moss, SS, 24:38.1. 15. Courtney Vargas, SS, 24:59.2. 18. Ella Chapman, SS, 25:23. 28. Eden Mayer, S, 27:13.6. 31. Emily Davidoff, SS, 27:35.1. 32. Lexi Vandenburg, S, 27:46.4. 33. Rachelle Dudley, S, 27:56.2. 39. Skylar Clark, S, 29:04.9.

