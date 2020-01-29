Sailor boys eke out win over Eagle Valley
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Led by a 20-point effort by senior Dawson Lindquist, the Steamboat Springs boys basketball team defeated Eagle Valley 61-59 on the road Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The Sailors trailed 30-29 at the half but outscored the Devils 14-11 in the third to earn the win.
Junior Jackson Metzler scored 14 points, helped by a pair of 3-pointers, while freshman Cade Gedeon and junior Eric Pollert added 9 points each.
Gedeon also picked up nine rebounds, five of which came on the defensive board. He also had a team-high two steals and contributed two assists. Sophomore Kellen Adams paced the team with three helpers.
With a 5-1 record against Western Slope teams, the Sailors are second in the league behind 4-0 Glenwood Springs. Steamboat ranks No. 26 in the 4A RPI standings.
Steamboat hosts Summit on Friday, Jan. 31. Summit is 4-1 in league play and ranked No. 24.
Sophomore Samantha Campbell scored 15 posts for the Sailor girls, helping them to a 50-41 win over the Devils.
Steamboat Springs 61, Eagle Valley 59
Scoring: SS, Dawson Lindquist 20, Jackson Metzler 14, Cade Gedeon 9, Eric Pollert 9, Parker Lindquist 5, Kellen Adams 2, Devon Crawford 2. Fouls: SS, 11. FTs: SS, 18-24. 3-pointers: SS, 5 (Metzler 2). Rebounds: SS, 25 (Gedeon 9). Assists: SS, 11 (Adams 3). Steals: SS, 5 (Gedeon 2).
- Dec. 5-7: Steamboat Springs at Preview Classic: L vs. Golden 82-59, L vs. Centaurus 63-45, L vs. Holy Family 52-45
- Dec. 12-14: Steamboat Springs shootout, W vs. Woodland Park 49-46, L vs. Conifer 51-44, L vs. Colorado Academy 73-61
- Dec. 17: Moffat County at Steamboat Springs, W 58-55
- Dec. 21: Steamboat Springs at Mead, L 74-47
- Jan. 2-4: Steamboat Springs at Roosevelt, 2-1
- Jan. 11: Eagle Valley at Steamboat Springs, W 53-41
- Jan. 17: Palisade at Steamboat Springs, W 44-41
- Jan. 18: Rifle at Steamboat Springs, W 59-42
- Jan. 21: Steamboat Springs at Battle Mountain, W 54-42
- Jan. 25: Steamboat Springs at Glenwood Springs, L 58-44
- Jan. 28: Steamboat Springs at Eagle Valley, W 61-59
- Jan. 31: Summit at Steamboat Springs, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 6: Steamboat Springs at Rifle, 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 8: Steamboat Springs at Palisade, 2 p.m.
- Feb. 13: Battle Mountain at Steamboat Springs, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 15: Glenwood Springs at Steamboat Springs, 3:30 p.m.
- Feb. 22: Steamboat Springs at Summit, 2 p.m.
