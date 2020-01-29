Sailor boys eke out win over Eagle Valley

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Led by a 20-point effort by senior Dawson Lindquist, the Steamboat Springs boys basketball team defeated Eagle Valley 61-59 on the road Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The Sailors trailed 30-29 at the half but outscored the Devils 14-11 in the third to earn the win.

Junior Jackson Metzler scored 14 points, helped by a pair of 3-pointers, while freshman Cade Gedeon and junior Eric Pollert added 9 points each.

Gedeon also picked up nine rebounds, five of which came on the defensive board. He also had a team-high two steals and contributed two assists. Sophomore Kellen Adams paced the team with three helpers.

With a 5-1 record against Western Slope teams, the Sailors are second in the league behind 4-0 Glenwood Springs. Steamboat ranks No. 26 in the 4A RPI standings.

Steamboat hosts Summit on Friday, Jan. 31. Summit is 4-1 in league play and ranked No. 24.

Sophomore Samantha Campbell scored 15 posts for the Sailor girls, helping them to a 50-41 win over the Devils.

Steamboat Springs 61, Eagle Valley 59

Scoring: SS, Dawson Lindquist 20, Jackson Metzler 14, Cade Gedeon 9, Eric Pollert 9, Parker Lindquist 5, Kellen Adams 2, Devon Crawford 2. Fouls: SS, 11. FTs: SS, 18-24. 3-pointers: SS, 5 (Metzler 2). Rebounds: SS, 25 (Gedeon 9). Assists: SS, 11 (Adams 3). Steals: SS, 5 (Gedeon 2).