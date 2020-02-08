Saddle up and ski: Photos from Saturday’s 107th Winter Carnival Street Events

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The sun came out just in time for people to enjoy Saturday’s Winter Carnival Street Events, following days of heavy snow.
The annual, lighthearted competitions are a testament to Routt County’s fusion of ranching and skiing culture. For decades, local ranchers have lent their riding skills and horses to yank young participants down Lincoln Avenue in tests of agility and ski town grit.
From sliding down the street on a shovel to lassoing the horns of a plastic bull, the Street Events offer a unique experience participants and audiences won’t soon forget.