Saddle up and ski: Photos from Saturday’s 107th Winter Carnival Street Events

Shari Yeager and her horse, River, pull 11-year-old Connor Solomon down Lincoln Avenue during the skijoring competition of the Winter Carnival Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Derek Maiolo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The sun came out just in time for people to enjoy Saturday’s Winter Carnival Street Events, following days of heavy snow.

The annual, lighthearted competitions are a testament to Routt County’s fusion of ranching and skiing culture. For decades, local ranchers have lent their riding skills and horses to yank young participants down Lincoln Avenue in tests of agility and ski town grit.

From sliding down the street on a shovel to lassoing the horns of a plastic bull, the Street Events offer a unique experience participants and audiences won’t soon forget.

Andrew Zopf keeps a firm grip during Saturday’s shovel race at the Winter Carnival Street Events.

Derek Maiolo

Riders on horseback head back to the starting line.

Katie Berning

Brandon Yeager yanks Cody Kurowski down Lincoln Avenue during the shovel race, the last of the competitions during Saturday’s Street Events.

Derek Maiolo

Hayden Yerke, 2, points in awe as he watches Saturday’s Winter Carnival Street Events.

Derek Maiolo

Eight-year-old McKenzie Maines sticks her landing, despite losing a ski, during the donkey jump competition of Saturday’s Winter Carnival Street Events.

Derek Maiolo

Henry Blonder, 8, manages to lasso the plastic bull’s horn during the ring and steer competition.

Derek Maiolo

Steamboat local Ellie Hunt, 10, cools off in the snow before competing in the street slalom competition.

Derek Maiolo

Cody Kurowski gets a face full of snow as Shane Yeager rides on horseback.

Derek Maiolo

Lilliana Rolofson, 8, and her dad, Chris, came up from Denver to experience the 107th Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival Street Events on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Katie Berning

Derek Maiolo

From left, Mari Macias, 2, and Gunnar Bramwell, 4, watch the Street Events on Saturday.

Katie Berning

