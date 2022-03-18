‘Sacred Cow’ screens for Ag Week
news@steamboatpilot.com
The Community Agriculture Alliance and Bud Werner Library will present a free community screening of “Sacred Cow” during the Yampa Valley’s Ag Appreciation Week.
The documentary by Diana Rogers makes a nutritional, environmental and ethical case for better meat, and it screens at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, in Library Hall.
At grocery stores and dinner tables, many consumers are overwhelmed by the number of options when choosing what to eat — especially when it comes to meat.
Guided by the principle of doing the least harm, many citizens resolve the ethical, environmental and nutritional conundrum by quitting meat entirely. But can a healthy, resilient and conscientious food system exist without animals?
“Sacred Cow” probes the fundamental moral, environmental and nutritional quandaries people face in raising and eating animals. In this project, the filmmakers focus their lens on the largest and perhaps most maligned of farmed animals, the cow — and they pose a solution: It’s not the cow, it’s the how. Visit http://www.steamboatlibrarry.org/events/sacredcow for more information.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Craftsman keeping western traditions alive with each stitch
Matt Tredway was at peace in a small workshop in the basement of his Steamboat Springs home, where the light poured through a small window and spilled onto a pair of leather chaps he was…