‘Sacred Cow’ screens for Ag Week

The documentary, “Sacred Cow,” will be screened Wednesday, March 23, at the Bud Werner Library in Steamboat Springs.



The Community Agriculture Alliance and Bud Werner Library will present a free community screening of “Sacred Cow” during the Yampa Valley’s Ag Appreciation Week.

The documentary by Diana Rogers makes a nutritional, environmental and ethical case for better meat, and it screens at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, in Library Hall.

At grocery stores and dinner tables, many consumers are overwhelmed by the number of options when choosing what to eat — especially when it comes to meat.

Guided by the principle of doing the least harm, many citizens resolve the ethical, environmental and nutritional conundrum by quitting meat entirely. But can a healthy, resilient and conscientious food system exist without animals?

“Sacred Cow” probes the fundamental moral, environmental and nutritional quandaries people face in raising and eating animals. In this project, the filmmakers focus their lens on the largest and perhaps most maligned of farmed animals, the cow — and they pose a solution: It’s not the cow, it’s the how. Visit http://www.steamboatlibrarry.org/events/sacredcow for more information.