Ruth Plymist: Steamboat missed a chance for important civic discussion

I have had the privilege of attending several of the film nights held at the library. In addition to often being free, the screenings are carefully chosen to showcase films relevant to the Steamboat community.

A few weeks ago, I was five minutes late to a showing of four award-winning environmental short films — there was standing room only. Expecting similar interest in this week’s showing of “Marvin Booker Was Murdered,” followed by a Q&A with the director Wade Gardner, I promptly arrived 15 minutes early. To my surprise, Library Hall was nearly empty. At showtime, the theater was possibly at a quarter of its capacity.

I understand that many of us call Steamboat home because the abundant opportunities to be outside. Skiing, biking, fishing, hiking and camping allow for an escape from impersonal societal issues while enabling a connection to a world bigger than ourselves. However, it is not an excuse to have apathy towards significant issues that Colorado is plagued with.

It was disappointing to see that more people here cared about coastal fishing tourism than the pursuit of justice for a man that was wrongfully killed by Denver law enforcement. The film was a jarring, astonishing and ultimately inspirational account of a family that choose to fight for constitutional rights. If that were not enough, the creator of the movie traveled up to Steamboat for a Q&A session. It was an excellent opportunity for civic discussion that was poorly utilized by our community.

As a side note, the Steamboat Pilot & Today took a misstep in its coverage of the Soroco High School girls and boys basketball games in the Wednesday, Feb. 20th edition. Somehow, despite the boys team's lackluster record (10-9) and defeat to Meeker, the coverage they received by the paper outshined the accomplishments of the girls team.

They were featured in a front page promotional box — no mention of girls team made — and had the main article on the Sports & Outdoors section. That article featured gems like, "members of the Steamboat Springs High School boys basketball team came in to buy their tickets as the girls' game was ending.” True or not, it is an unnecessary chip at a game in which the girls were unceremoniously victorious.

Further, the article about the girls game highlighted the shortcomings of a team that had experienced consistent success — 17-3 season record. They deserved more.

Sincerely,

Ruth Plymist

Steamboat Springs