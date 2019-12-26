Running series registration opens Jan. 1
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — There might be snow and ice covering the sidewalks of Steamboat Springs, but an early sign of spring is here. Registration for the 2020 Steamboat Running Series opens Jan. 1, 2020, on the organization’s website.
The series is comprised of 11 races, as well as the Steamboat Marathon and Run Rabbit Run, which are hosted by separate entities.
Participants who compete in more than one race can accumulate points from each performance. To be eligible for the end-of-series awards, runners must have completed three races longer than 10K and two races 10K or shorter. However, those younger than 12 or older than 70 do not have to complete a minimum number of races.
Points are awarded to overall placers and the top finishers in each age group.
The first race, the Luck of the Irish 7K, is just over three months away on March 14. The majority of the races are on Saturdays throughout the summer, with the series concluding Oct. 31 with the Halloween Foundry 5K.
March 14: Luck of the Irish 7K
May 2: Hayden Cog 8 mile and 5K
May 23: Spirit Challenge Run for Autism
June 7: Steamboat Springs Marathon, Half and 10K
June 20: Howelsen Hill Trail Run
July 5: Mountain Madness Half and 10K
July 11: Hahns Peak Hill Climb
July 25: Spring Creek Memorial Run
Aug. 22: Continental Divide Trail Run
Sept. 6: 10K at 10,000 feet and 5K
Sept. 18-19: Run Rabbit Run
Sept. 26: Emerald Mountain Trail Run
Oct. 31: Foundry Halloween 5K
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
