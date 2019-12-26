Running series registration opens Jan. 1

Isaac Weinberg, 7, sprints from the starting line alongside his mother, Julie. The two competed in Saturday's Luck of the Irish 7-kilometer race, organized by the Steamboat Running Series.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — There might be snow and ice covering the sidewalks of Steamboat Springs, but an early sign of spring is here. Registration for the 2020 Steamboat Running Series opens Jan. 1, 2020, on the organization’s website.

The series is comprised of 11 races, as well as the Steamboat Marathon and Run Rabbit Run, which are hosted by separate entities.

Participants who compete in more than one race can accumulate points from each performance. To be eligible for the end-of-series awards, runners must have completed three races longer than 10K and two races 10K or shorter. However, those younger than 12 or older than 70 do not have to complete a minimum number of races.

Points are awarded to overall placers and the top finishers in each age group.

The first race, the Luck of the Irish 7K, is just over three months away on March 14. The majority of the races are on Saturdays throughout the summer, with the series concluding Oct. 31 with the Halloween Foundry 5K.

Steamboat Running Series 2020 schedule March 14: Luck of the Irish 7K

May 2: Hayden Cog 8 mile and 5K

May 23: Spirit Challenge Run for Autism

June 7: Steamboat Springs Marathon, Half and 10K

June 20: Howelsen Hill Trail Run

July 5: Mountain Madness Half and 10K

July 11: Hahns Peak Hill Climb

July 25: Spring Creek Memorial Run

Aug. 22: Continental Divide Trail Run

Sept. 6: 10K at 10,000 feet and 5K

Sept. 18-19: Run Rabbit Run

Sept. 26: Emerald Mountain Trail Run

Oct. 31: Foundry Halloween 5K

