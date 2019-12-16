Running from people: The Record for Sunday, Dec. 15
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
12:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue after an individual was very upset about being removed from a local bar by a bouncer.
12:25 a.m. Two dogs were reported to be inside a vehicle in the 2000 block of Village Inn Court. No action was taken.
1:59 a.m. A man contacted Steamboat officers from the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue saying people he didn’t know were chasing him. He told officers he had had an argument at a local bar earlier in the evening. The man said he was pushed into a snowbank but then ran away from the confrontation. The people ended up following him on foot.
11:07 a.m. A BMW was reported stolen in the 50 block of Eighth Street. The reporting party later called police to explain a friend had moved the vehicle.
3:05 p.m. An officer noticed a dog off its leash in the 2000 block of Lincoln Avenue. The owner was located and issued a citation.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
Total incidents: 49
- Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 7 cases that included calls for service officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to six calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.