Running from people: The Record for Sunday, Dec. 15

Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019

12:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue after an individual was very upset about being removed from a local bar by a bouncer.

12:25 a.m. Two dogs were reported to be inside a vehicle in the 2000 block of Village Inn Court. No action was taken.

1:59 a.m. A man contacted Steamboat officers from the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue saying people he didn’t know were chasing him. He told officers he had had an argument at a local bar earlier in the evening. The man said he was pushed into a snowbank but then ran away from the confrontation. The people ended up following him on foot.

11:07 a.m. A BMW was reported stolen in the 50 block of Eighth Street. The reporting party later called police to explain a friend had moved the vehicle.

3:05 p.m. An officer noticed a dog off its leash in the 2000 block of Lincoln Avenue. The owner was located and issued a citation.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

Total incidents: 49

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 7 cases that included calls for service officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.