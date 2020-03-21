Rumors of looting: The Record for Friday, March 20, 2020

Friday, March 20, 2020

10:33 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a house possibly on fire in the 1500 block of Meadow Lane. The caller said he could smell smoke. Firefighters investigated the house but found no flames. They suspected the smell came from the battery of a car that was parked in the garage.

1:30 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a civil complaint from the 2000 block of Elk River Road. The caller said they had loaned someone money but had not been paid back.

2:13 p.m. Police were called about people allegedly looting a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Someone said shoppers were leaving the store with carts full of items without paying. The business told police this was a rumor and was not actually happening.

2:43 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called about a crash with unknown injuries in at mile marker 148 along U.S. Highway 40.

3:23 p.m. Police received a report of threats from the 300 block of Third Street. The threats were made over an online video game.

6:19 p.m. Police were called about a bear that got into a chicken coop and killed some chickens. Wildlife officials have set traps attempting to capture the bear.

Total incidents: 31

Steamboat officers had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had three cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.