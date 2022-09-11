Rumor Designs in running for two HGTV Designer of the Year Awards

Rumor Designs in Steamboat Springs has been nominated for a couple of HGTV’s 2022 Designer of the Year Awards, including Color and Pattern and Dramatic Before and Afters.

HGTV’s annual awards seek to highlight the best home designs in the country across six categories. Coming off a win in 2021, Rumor Designs is back in the hunt again this year.

“We are honored to be nominated in such a prestigious award competition which holds such a special place in our hearts after our success last year,” Partner and Lead Designer at Rumor Designs Lindsey Jamison said in a news release. “Our team is incredibly passionate about the work we do and what we deliver to our clients.”

People can vote once a day until Sept. 27. Votes can be submitted on multiple devices each day, including phones, laptops, and touch devices at HGTV.com/DesignerOfTheYear .