Routt reports 43 COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks

On Thursday, March 17, Routt County reported there have been 43 new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

The numbers represent a sharp downturn since the second week of January when the county logged more than 900 new cases since the beginning of the year.

According to the county, there have been 6,312 total cases in Routt since the pandemic began. Additionally, 95,422 tests have been administered, 86 residents have been hospitalized and 24 people have died.

At the same time, 83% of Routt residents of all ages have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 75% of residents of have completed the vaccine series. For more, go to Co-RouttCounty.civicplus.com/.