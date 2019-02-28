Routt Recreation Roundtable to take public feedback on Mad Rabbit discussion

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt Recreation Roundtable will take public feedback at its Monday meeting.

A public comment period will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 4, in Olympian Hall at Howelsen Hill. This feedback should focus on whether the stakeholder group represents the public's values.

The roundtable was formed to develop a recommendation to the U.S. Forest Service on the Mad Rabbit Trails Proposal. The Keystone Policy Group is facilitating the discussion. The roundtable will ultimately develop a recommendation that the Forest Service can consider in determining where and if it will move forward with the proposed trails.

"The opportunity for brief public input on Monday is more of social assessment of the human environment relevant to the Mad Rabbit Project in this early stage," Forest Service spokesperson Aaron Voos wrote in an email.

The Forest Service's formal comment period will come later, as the proposal moves through the National Environmental Policy Act review process.

"We are aware of systematic differences in values, beliefs and attitudes held by the public," Voos wrote.

Recommended Stories For You

The roundtable is positioned to define resources issues, develop alternative ways of addressing them, assess their social and cultural impacts, identify management measures and monitor results.

"The public should consider, are the collaborative group members representing your ideas? If not, then please share items we should consider while developing this project," Voos wrote.

Feedback will be time-limited to two minutes, and written comment cards will be accepted. Though feedback from this meeting will be incorporated in the recommendation documents, this opportunity is not within the Forest Service's formal public comment period.

"The formal NEPA comment period with be forthcoming," Voos said. "It is important that the public understand that they should submit official comments during that time period."