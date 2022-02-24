Routt Democrats holding forum with candidates for county sheriff

The Routt County Democrats are holding a forum on Monday, Feb. 28, featuring the party’s two declared candidates for Routt County Sheriff.

Current Undersheriff Doug Scherar and retired Navy Pilot Jeff Steck will answer questions submitted to the party in a virtual forum slated to start at 5:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s contest is the only local race with multiple Democratic candidates trying to get on the party’s primary ballot at the party’s caucus and assembly events on March 5. The primary elections are scheduled for June 28.

“They both could be on the primary ballot,” said Catherine Carson, chair of the Routt County Democrats. “If they both get 30% of the votes at assembly … or if you get between 10% and 30%, you have until March 15 to petition on (to the primary ballot).”

People wishing to participate in the forum need to preregister and those looking to submit questions for the forum should email them to the party at routtdems@gmail.com .

