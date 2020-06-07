Routt County’s positive COVID-19 count will again include visitors

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases dropped in recent weeks after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment began moving positive cases from those tested in Routt County to their physical location of residence.

However, after an out-of-state woman in her 20s who was temporarily living in Steamboat Springs tested positive for the virus, the Routt County Department of Public Health has announced they are going to count positive and active bases for both residents and visitors.

The county’s online dashboard will remain consistent with the state and not include visitors, but there will be a section on the website that displays the separate numbers for residents and visitors, according to county officials.

Press releases will also announce visitor cases along with resident cases.

“Routt County has done an impressive job in keeping our number of cases low, but we realize we are a tourist destination, and we are welcoming back visitors to our community,” Routt County Director of Public Health Kari Ladrow said in a news release on Sunday. “We anticipate new cases, as there were this week, and the health department is keeping a comprehensive tally of disease prevalence in our community distinguishing between out-of-state visitors and residents.”

Also last week, a man described as a “probable” by county officials, “subsequently tested negative for COVID-19,” according to Ladrow. That was the first case in the county to be changed from a probable to a negative.

The woman who tested positive last week “is in isolation recovering and contact tracing has been completed,” Ladrow said. “We will continue to keep the community informed as cases are detected. We urge residents and visitors alike to wear face masks in retail establishments to protect employees and community members, as well as to support our frontline workers with this effort. Please practice 6 feet of physical distancing, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick and get tested if you have symptoms.”

As of Sunday, there have been 62 positive cases in Routt County to date, according to officials. Of those, seven are listed as probable. That includes two additional cases from March identified by the state through contact tracing. Those cases have already recovered.

There are 200 results pending out of a total 2,469 tests administered to date.

As mass testing continues at Casey’s Pond Senior Living, all results have been negative since a resident tested positive on May 30. Out of a total of 1,043 tests conducted, there have been 12 residents and 12 staff members who tested positive.

In Colorado, there have been 27,848 positive COVID-19 cases out of 210,485 people tested. There have been 1,527 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.

While restrictions for long term care facilities remain stringent, Casey’s Pond continues to work to provide creative ways to keep their residents connected and active.

This week, they plan to offer scenic drives for up to five residents with appropriate social distancing. The county also approved care packages with homemade food for residents.

The county continues to offer free COVID-19 diagnostic — not antibody — testing for residents by appointment. Anyone can get a test, but must first call 970-870-5577 to set up an appointment.

To reach Kari Dequine Harden, call 970-871-4205, email kharden@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @kariharden.