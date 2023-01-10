Routt Countys newest commissioner Sonja Macys continues mission to improve her home

New Routt County Commissioner Sonja Macys stands for a photo with the county’s other two commissioners, Tim Corrigan, left, and Tim Redmond, after Macys was sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Sonja Macys was sworn in as a Routt County commissioner on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10.

Macys came out victorious in the Routt County commissioner’s race for District 3 this November, defeating Republican Kathi Meyer.

In Steamboat since the early 2000s, Macys has participated in several boards and commissions, and she even served as a Steamboat Springs City Council member for eight years. Her most notable contributions include getting the Climate Action Plan off its feet and securing funding from the city to install solar panels on city property.

Macy said she looks forward to continuing to her decadeslong mission to better Routt County in her new role.

“I am excited about the opportunity to build on Routt County’s existing successes. The county is in a really good position, not just as a major employee, but as a government entity, they have been really responsible with the fiscal side of things,” Macys said.

Macys campaigned on promises of improving conditions for the workforce, affordable housing, transportation, broadband, access to child care, community character and climate change.

Right off the bat, Macys said she hopes to continue on the path she paved as a City Council member and help the county make advancements in its Climate Action Plan. In addition to this, she plans to advocate for better transportation.

“I have been working on regional transportation issues, and I’m really excited about the opportunity to dive into those efforts and see if we can make some big changes that would aid our local workforce,” Macys said. “I’ve seen the county grow and change over the years and I think it’s in a really strong position to look at how to be the best employer, but also how to innovate, how to be dynamic, how to seize opportunities that are in front of us.”

