Routt County’s mountains under avalanche warning

Avalanche danger in the Park and Elkhead ranges are high, and the areas in and around Routt County, are under an avalanche warning, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center/Screenshot

The Park Range and Elkhead Mountains in and around Routt County are under an avalanche warning through 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Avalanche danger is at a four on the five-level scale, or high, below, at and above treeline.

“You can very easily trigger a large and deadly avalanche,” reads the avalanche forecast. “Drifting snow will cause avalanches to release spontaneously. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended during this time period.”

The biggest avalanche problem in the area is storm slab and the likelihood of triggering a small to large avalanche is very likely at all elevations and on slopes facing any direction.

A large storm slab has formed because snow totals have exceeded 30 inches since Wednesday, Jan. 25, with more expected through Monday.

“Observers are reporting shooting cracks 10 to 20 feet in length from their ski tips and easily triggered storm slabs on any steep slope,” reads the avalanche forecast. “Avalanches running within the new snow or on the interface with the old surface are the primary concern.”

In the Flat Tops, Never Summers, Rabbit Ears Range, and Front Range a special avalanche advisory is in effect through the same time frame. Avalanche danger is a three, or considerable, in those areas.

The avalanche center encourages people to wait for the storm slab to settle, which can take a few days, or seek out slopes less than 30 degrees, without hazards above or below.

Forecasts are updated every day at 4:30 p.m. Find them at avalanche.state.co.us .