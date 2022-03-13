Routt County Youth Council: Local youth provide opportunities for community engagement

The last months of 2021 were a wild ride for much of the world, but the teenagers behind Routt County Youth Council stayed busy as the year stuttered to a close.

In early December, the youth organized a hygiene item and food drive to support Lift Up of Routt County. From designing donation boxes to spreading the word about the food drive throughout the community, members of Steamboat Springs’ local youth council diligently followed through on the project.

Collaborating with the younger student council at Soda Creek Elementary School, a couple of Routt County Youth Council members created signs to advertise the food drive and spread the word. With popular community locations for the drop-off boxes like Old Town Hot Springs, City Hall, Soda Creek Elementary, Sleeping Giant School, Boys & Girls Club, and the Bud Werner Memorial Library, the drive collected an astonishing amount of food and hygiene items, and was a grand success.

Though supporting the community is one of the Youth Council’s two major goals, the second is hosting prosocial events for teens.

The Youth Council kept themselves busy as they planned and executed a bowling night for teenagers. Hosted on Dec. 10 at Snow Bowl Steamboat, members of the Council coordinated a fun, let-loose event for more than 130 youth of Routt County.

It served as a winter kickoff and as a last hoorah before finals week. Throughout the night, there was a gift card giveaway and a pair of Airpods awarded to the bowler with the highest score. With free bowling, food and drinks, the event was a major success and could be seen in the sea of joyful faces at the event.

Members of Routt County Youth Council were quite busy during December, planning and executing prosocial and service events to support the Steamboat Springs community. Now that it’s 2022, they’re back on it, planning new events to engage youth this spring and summer.

Makena James is part of the Routt County Youth Council through Partners in Routt County and the Grand Futures Prevention Coalition. For more, go to GrandFutures.org/our-work/youth-councils/routt-county-teen-council/.