Routt County Women United seeks school supplies for local drive
Routt County Women United is once again gearing up for its annual school supply drive.
The group has reached out to local schools and Integrated Community to understand students’ and schools’ needs in Routt County. As a result, the group is encouraging people in the community to contribute by purchasing school supplies to fill backpacks for local students.
Links to a local supply list and an Amazon registry can be found at RouttCountyUnitedWay.org/Women-United.
Routt County Women United will assemble the supplies and deliver them to the schools in early August. The group asks that people have their donations to Routt County United Way by July 29.
