Routt County woman sentenced to six years in prison

A 61-year-old woman was sentenced Friday, Feb. 4, in Routt County District Court to six years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Susan Driggs was convicted by a Routt County jury in September of theft, cybercrime, identity theft and forgery, all felonies.

A news release from District Attorney Matt Karzen said evidence at trial established that Driggers was an office manager for a local construction business, and that over a period of approximately four years, she took over $700,000 from her employer by overpaying herself for salary and using her employer’s money to purchase materials and services to build herself a large home in North Routt County.

Karzen also said his office found evidence leading a jury to believe that Driggs manipulated financial records to try to cover up her theft.

“This was not the first time Ms. Driggers stole at the felony level, having been previously convicted in the state of Connecticut,” Karzen said in the release. “The sentence today reflects her prior criminal history, the methodical and sustained nature of her crimes, and the fact that she betrayed the trust of a multi-generation local business that had shown her nothing but grace and generosity.”