Routt County volunteer opportunities: Grocery rescuers needed at food bank

Lynn Nyen, emergency assistance and food bank manager, speaks to a group that toured the new LiftUp of Routt County Food Bank Tuesday morning. The expanded food bank, which opened last month, is expected to provide better services to clients in the area as well as more fresh produce and proteins.

John F. Russell

LiftUp of Routt County is looking for volunteers to pick up food from area grocery stores.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Pilot & Today has partnered with Routt County United Way to offer a list of volunteer opportunities across Routt County. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities and more information, visit routtcountyunitedway.org.

Featured volunteer opportunity

LiftUp of Routt County is in need of volunteers to pick up food from grocery stores and bring it to the food bank. Fill out an application online, or contact 970-870-0727 or volunteer@liftuprc.org.

Time-sensitive volunteer opportunities

• Horizons Specialized Services participants are looking for opportunities to spend time in the community. Whether it be grabbing a cup of coffee, running an errand or cheering on the home team, the weekly, one-hour outings will be structured around volunteer availability and shared interests. Call 970-879-4466.



• Integrated Community is in need of volunteers to work one hour per week with someone who wants to improve their English. Pairs typically meet at the library. Email educate@ciiccolorado.org.



• Routt County Council on Aging is in need of volunteers for about an hour one day per month to help seniors around the house, including changing light bulbs, moving items to lower shelves, changing smoke detector batteries and more. Email april@rccoaging.org or stop by the Council on Aging office in the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1597 Lincoln Ave.

• Routt County Humane Society is in need of dog walkers and kennel cleaners in the mornings and on weekends. Apply at routthumane.org or call 970-879-7247.



• Partners in Routt County is in need of volunteer senior partners for its Youth Mentoring Program. Contact maura@partnersrouttcounty.org or 970-879-6141.



Ongoing volunteer opportunities

• Sk8 Church is in need of volunteers to donate meals and snacks on Mondays and Thursdays for middle and high school youths. Contact 970-879-2222 or amber@steamboatsk8church.com, or stop by Sk8 Church, 2851 Riverside Plaza. Apply at steamboatsk8church.com.

