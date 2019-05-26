Routt County veterans honor their fallen comrades on Memorial Day

Silas Gumbiner, 22, a U.S. Navy veteran, places an American flag in front of a fellow veteran’s gravestone Friday at the Steamboat Springs Ceremony in advance of Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony.

Derek Maiolo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Veterans groups in Steamboat Springs, Hayden, Yampa and Oak Creek will be hosting Memorial Day ceremonies throughout the day on Monday, May 27.

Members of the Steamboat Springs VFW Post 4264 and American Legion Post 44 will honor fallen soldiers during an official ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Steamboat Springs Ceremony. The Memorial Day observance marks the 100th anniversary of Post 44, and the group’s 40 charter members will be honored. In addition, the Post will honor the memory of Leo Hill, who was the first soldier from Steamboat to be killed in World War I and who the post is named after.

Boy Scouts from Troop 194 and cadets from the Civil Air Patrol Squadron will participate in the ceremony alongside local veterans. The ceremony will include a rider-less horse, the changing of the guard, lowering the flag to half-staff, a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.” Maureen Hogue, Tyke Pierce and Paul Drapper will sing “America the Beautiful” and other songs.

“We extend an invitation to everyone to join us at the Steamboat Springs Cemetery for this special time, not only to help honor the valor of our departed veterans but also to remember their contributions to this community,” said Jim Stanko, adjutant with Post 44, in a news release.

“Memorial Day is also the time to recognize and remember the many pioneers and others that devoted their lives to making Steamboat Springs the great place it is today,” Stanko added.

Before the ceremony, coffee and rolls will be served from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at the VFW Hall on Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat. Any veterans are welcome to attend.

Steamboat Springs Transit will be providing bus service to the cemetery beginning at 9:40 a.m. Buses will pick up passengers in front of the Stockbridge Bus Depot and drop them off at the ceremony. The last bus will leave at 10:40 a.m. for the 11 a.m. ceremony.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, shuttles will deliver passengers back to Stockbridge from the cemetery. All buses are fully ADA compliant. Pets are not allowed on the bus, but service animals are permitted.

Parking is limited and driving to the cemetery is not advised.

Other area observances

In South Routt, Memorial Day ceremonies will take place at 11 a.m. in Yampa and 1 p.m. in Oak Creek at the cemeteries there.

The observance in Hayden begins at 6 p.m. in the Hayden Cemetery. It will be followed by a free hamburger dinner at the Legion Hut at 220 South Third St.

All ceremonies are open to the public.

To reach Lisa Schlichtman, call 970-871-4221, email lschlichtman@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @lschlichtman.