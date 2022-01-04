Routt County updates voting precincts

The Routt County Board of Commissioner approved updated voting precincts Tuesday, Jan. 4, adjusting the boundaries to reflect changes in voter population over the past decade.

The precinct redraw needed to happen before the end of the month to be ready for spring caucuses and primaries. The adjustments do not change anything about where or how voters cast their ballot or what races will appear on it.

“We have not changed any town boundaries or taxing lines, just the precincts,” said Routt County Clerk and Recorder Jenny Thomas, who officially started in the role Monday, Jan. 3. “These lines do not determine what ballot style a person would vote on; their address does.”

While commissioner districts are created using population, precincts are crafted using registered voter totals. Thomas said staff overlaid voter totals with the old precincts and identified where changes were needed.

One precinct was added in Steamboat Springs, and the configuration of precincts in Hayden was adjusted to better accommodate future growth, Thomas said.

Thomas said precincts come into play more when it comes to caucuses that are run by political parties and not county election officials.

“We feel like with the precinct boundaries, it’s going to give us room to grow,” Thomas said. “Hopefully, in another 10 years, there won’t be much to modify.”

