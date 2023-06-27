Routt County updates mass casualty plan for first time in 20 years

Routt County’s emergency operations specialists have created a draft for a new countywide mass casualty emergency response plan. The effort marks the first time the plan has been updated since 2003.

At a meeting Tuesday, county emergency operations specialist David DeMorat told county commissioners that the existing 20-year-old plan definitely requires updating. “I don’t think this would have been a good plan 20 years ago when it was first drafted. It especially would not hold up well now,” DeMorat said.

The Routt County Mass Casualty Emergency Response Plan focuses on actions required to effectively respond to a mass casualty incident within Routt County or to provide support in the event such an incident occurs in an adjacent county.

The plan defines a mass casualty incident as an “event that overwhelms the local healthcare system, to include first responders, on-scene medical providers, emergency medical transportation, and medical care facilities, where the number of casualties exceeds these local resources and capabilities in a short period of time.”

A mass casualty situation could be caused by a variety of incidents including wildfires, floods, motor vehicle accidents, explosions, hazardous material spills, or acts of terrorism or crime.

The purpose of the plan is to provide all responding agencies and emergency response and management stakeholders in Routt County with an organized, expandable and practical operational plan that ensures victims are cared for in a timely, effective and respectful manner.

DeMorat explained to commissioners that currently the county has the capacity to transport 10-12 people per hour to the hospital. He noted that the UC Health Yampa Valley Medical Center has only eight acute care beds and that medical transportation elsewhere is one of the bigger challenges associated with the plan.

In anticipation that a mass casualty incident would over-burden existing resources in the county, the plan details a need to access resources throughout Northwest Colorado. In the event of a mass casualty, an immediate request for aid would go out to first responders and resources in surrounding areas. For instance, entities such as Classic Air Medical would be dispatched in the event that a person needs a hospital with a higher level of trauma care than the Yampa Valley Medical Center can provide.

The plan acknowledges that there is no adequate care capability in the Northwest Region for burn care or traumatic head injuries. Vulnerabilities also include insufficient numbers of first responders and other medical personnel.

The draft of the updated plan sets 50 victims as capacity in terms of providing adequate and life-saving medical care locally.

The 30-page document also details the creation of an Emergency Operations Center during these events that would serve as the command and control center responsible for carrying out the principles of emergency preparedness and emergency management, or disaster management at a strategic level.

It also establishes formation of a Family Assistance Center that would provide services and information to family members of those killed or injured during an incident, as well as those otherwise impacted by an incident. The plan notes a Family Reunification Center may also be utilized as a Family Assistance Center.

DeMorat informed commissioners that there will be a mass casualty incident exercise at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Hayden on August 9. The exercise will be designed to provide an opportunity to test the new plan.