Routt County United Way Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 24

Routt County United Way’s tradition of hosting a Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been brinigng the community and families together to enjoy a meal for more than 25 years.

Everyone is welcome to join Routt County United from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave., for the beautiful turkey dinner with home-cooked traditional sides.

The United Way is ready to feed hundreds of families. The dinner is free, thanks to community volunteers, and food donations.

Want to pitch in and help? Make friends? Give back to your community? Routt County United Way has filled almost all volunteer spots but is still looking for food donations. If you are looking to give back this holiday season, sign up online to donate green bean casseroles, mashed potaotes, and sweet potatoes.

To sign up for donations, RouttCountyUnitedWay.org/thanksgiving/ .