Routt County United Way Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 24
Routt County United Way’s tradition of hosting a Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been brinigng the community and families together to enjoy a meal for more than 25 years.
Everyone is welcome to join Routt County United from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave., for the beautiful turkey dinner with home-cooked traditional sides.
The United Way is ready to feed hundreds of families. The dinner is free, thanks to community volunteers, and food donations.
Want to pitch in and help? Make friends? Give back to your community? Routt County United Way has filled almost all volunteer spots but is still looking for food donations. If you are looking to give back this holiday season, sign up online to donate green bean casseroles, mashed potaotes, and sweet potatoes.
To sign up for donations, RouttCountyUnitedWay.org/thanksgiving/.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.