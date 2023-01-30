Routt County United Way accepting grant applications

Routt County United Way’s grant cycle is an important time for local agencies and nonprofits to secure key funding, and applications for the 2023 grant cycle will be accepted through Feb. 17.

According to Routt County United Way, the organization invested $400,000 in the community in 2022 through funding critical nonprofits and programs, as United Way supports more than 25 agencies and 40 human service programs annually.

The United Way’s financial support helps individuals in all walks of life succeed in early childhood education, youth success, financial stability and mental health and crisis services. Nonprofits and agencies interested in applying for grants should meet criteria for funding a program aligned with RCUW goals and serve primarily lower-income, at-risk clients in Routt County.

To learn more or apply for a grant, visit RouttCountyUnitedWay.org/grant-applications/ or contact Executive Director Kate Nowak at kate@routtcountyunitedway.org .