Routt County under snow squall warning

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a snow squall warning in effect for central Routt County.

At 10:05 a.m. Wednesday the squall was located about 9 miles east of Hayden and moving east at 20 mph. It is expected to bring extremely poor visibility with heavy blowing snow. Wind gusts could exceed 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until 11 a.m. for Steamboat Springs, Hayden, Milner and Tow Creek. Other areas expected to be impacted include U.S. Highway 40, between mile markers 110 and 143 and mile markers 146 and 151, as well as Colo. Highway 131 between mile markers 62 and 68.

During snow squalls the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.

WATCH: A snow squall in Steamboat Springs on Dec. 22, 2020

