Routt County under Red Flag warning as dry, hot conditions continue

A Red Flag warning has been issued for Routt County as weather conditions make it ideal for wildfires to ignite and spread.

Issued by the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, the warning will remain in effect until midnight Thursday but is likely to be extended into the weekend as conditions continue. Gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels prompted the warning for areas above 8,000 feet.

The National Weather Service is calling locally for 30 to 40 mph winds, with gusts up to 55 mph, and a relative humidity of 9% to 14%, which represents the amount of water vapor present in the air.

No fire restrictions are in effect within the county.

Red Flag warnings are in effect for most of eastern Utah and Western Colorado as of Thursday.

A system of high pressure will build over western Colorado this weekend, bringing more hot temperatures to the region with little chance of precipitation, according to the weather service.

