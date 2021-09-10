Routt County under fire weather watch through Saturday evening

As there exists to a potential for strong storms to enter the Yampa Valley, the National Weather Service in Grand Junction on Friday issued a fire weather watch for Routt County, in effect Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

According to the weather service, there is a 30% chance that showers and scattered thunderstorms will develop over the area Saturday afternoon, bringing lightning and gusty outflow winds, which are winds flowing outward from thunderstorms.

With the storms, conditions will be favorable for easy wildfire ignition and spread rapidly due to high winds.

Saturday’s high temperature is expected to be near 79 degrees, according to the weather service.

A fire weather watch means there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions to occur in the next 72 hours. A red flag warning, which means fire danger is imminent, has not been issued for the area.

Either advisory is issued when the combination of dry fuels and weather conditions support extreme fire danger, according to the weather service.

