Routt County under air quality advisory due to wildfires

Smoke seen from a helicopter of the Middle Fork Fire on Sept. 18.

Courtesy/U.S. Forest Service

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — An air quality advisory has been issued for Routt County due to the Middle Fork Fire, burning about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs.

The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment issued the air quality alert to go into effect at 9 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Air quality is approaching levels where healthy adults may experience serious health effects from prolonged exposure of at least 24 hours, according to the state health department.

When moderate to heavy smoke is present, residents are asked to try to remain indoors if possible, especially if they have heart disease, respiratory illnesses, are very young or are elderly. If visibility is less than 5 miles due to smoke, air quality has reached unhealthy levels.

Winds will shift Tuesday afternoon and send smoke to the northeast, east and southeast of the fires. Westerly winds will then continue into the evening.

The Cameron Peak and Mullen fires are also contributing to the smoke.