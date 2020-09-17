Routt County under air quality advisory due to wildfire

Commuters headed into Steamboat Springs from the west side of town were greeted by a hazy layer of smoke that limited the view of many of the mountain peaks surrounding the valley. The smoke is coming from the Middle Fork Fire and wildfires burning along the nation's West Coast.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — An air quality advisory has been issued for Routt County due to the Middle Fork Fire, burning about 10 miles north of Steamboat Springs.

The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment issued the air quality alert to go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday.

Air quality is approaching levels where healthy adults may experience serious health effects from prolonged exposure of at least 24 hours, according to the state health department.

When moderate to heavy smoke is present, residents are asked to try to remain indoors if possible, especially if they have heart disease, respiratory illnesses, are very young or are elderly. If visibility is less than 5 miles due to smoke, air quality has reached unhealthy levels.

The Middle Fork Fire has become more active this week and is producing large amounts of smoke. By Thursday afternoon, smoke will be present in areas southwest of the fire and from Thursday evening to Friday morning will be to the west and southwest along the Mad Creek drainage.

Heaviest periods of smoke will be along Routt County Road 129 between Steamboat and Clark.