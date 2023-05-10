Routt County track teams take on regional meet

Steamboat Springs' 4x400 meter relay teams had strong showings at the regional meet on Saturday, May 6, 2023, with the girls taking second and the boys finishing third.

Lisa Renee Tumminello/Courtesy photo

As the track and field season winds down, Routt County athletes traveled to Grand Junction for the Western Slope League Championships at Stocker Stadium on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6.

The Steamboat Springs boys took third overall in class 4A on backs of seniors Olin Webster and Casey Wolf, who continue to dominate middle and long distances around the track, as well as sophomore Brandon Kolb, who won high jump and placed second in both long jump and triple jump.

Hayden senior AnnMarie Counts took home the top spot in 100-meter hurdles while her teammate Jenna Kleckler jumped to first in the long jump pit.

Soroco junior Larhae Whaley won 300-meter hurdles on a 50.73 second time, and junior Alan Mayer took top-five finishes in the 1,600-meter run, 3,200-meter run and pole vault.

Western Slope League Championships

Team Results

Women’s 1A/2A WSL: 1. Cedaredge High School, 179. 2. Caprock Academy, 95. 3. Rangely, 69. 4. Hayden, 65. 5. Plateau Valley, 60. 5. Grand Valley, 60. 7. West Grand, 56. 8. Meeker, 46. 9. Soroco, 40. 10. DeBeque, 23. 11. North Park, 17. 12. Olathe, 16.

Men’s 1A/2A WSL: 1. Cedaredge, 130.5. 2. Grand Valley, 100.5. 3. Rangely, 96. 4. Plateau Valley, 90. 5. West Grand, 87. 6. Meeker, 60.5. 7. Olathe, 47. 8. DeBeque, 21. 9. Caprock Academy, 20.5. 10. North Park, 18. 10. Soroco, 18. 12. Hayden, 4.

Women’s 4A WSL: 1. Battle Mountain, 180. 2. Glenwood Springs, 121. 3. Summit, 91. 4. Palisade, 84.5. 5. Eagle Valley, 58.5. 6. Steamboat Springs, 49.

Men’s 4A WSL: 1. Eagle Valley, 176. 2. Battle Mountain, 105. 3. Steamboat Springs, 86. 4. Palisade, 68. 5. Summit, 67. 6. Glenwood Springs, 54.

Notable Girls Results

100: 5. Alayna Edwards, S, 13.34.

200: 5. Kenna Harrison, SS, 28.45.

400: 5. Kenna Harrison, SS, 1:03.85.

800: 6. Autumn Oslowski, SS, 2:34.82. 8. Novella Light, SS, 2:42.06.

1600: 6. Autumn Oslowski, SS, 5:40.18. 9. Novella Light, SS, 6:01.52.

3200: 3. Trinity Delto, S, 14:44.88.

100 hurdles: 1. AnnMarie Counts, H, 16.04.

300 hurdles: 1. Larhae Whaley, S, 50.73.

4×400: 2. Steamboat Springs, 4:29.39.

High Jump: 3. Rachel Spitzley, SS, 4-10.

Long Jump: 1. Jenna Kleckler, H, 15-4. 5. Georgeanne Sibson, SS, 15-2.5.

Triple Jump: 1. Isabella Simones, H, 32-7.75. 2. Kiera Faucett, H, 31-3.75. 6. Aspen Bennett-Manke, SS, 29-4.5.

Pole Vault: 2. Larhae Whaley, S, 8-6. 3. Alayna Edwards, S, 7-6. 4. Aspen Bennett-Manke, SS, 7-6. Discus: 4. Dakota Munden, H, 109-0. 7. Isabella Svoboda, H, 102-0.

Shot Put: 2. Isabella Svoboda, H, 33-5. 4. Tayla Kemry, SS, 26-11. 6. Brooke Bunker, SS, 25-3.



Notable Boys Results

200: 5. Matthias Wolf, SS, 24.81.

400: 2. Olin Webster, SS, 52.59.

800: 5. Casey Wolf, SS, 2:01.07. 6. Olin Webster, SS, 2:01.31.

1600: 3. Alan Mayer, S, 4:56.02. 9. Casey Wolf, SS, 4:53.27.

3200: 2. Alan Mayer, S, 10:39.14. 10. Trevor Harms, SS, 11:37.94.

110 hurdles: 2. Wrigs Neeley, SS, 16.99. 7. Austin Prost, SS, 21.42.

300 hurdles: 2. Austin Prost, SS, 43.11. 5. Wrigs Neeley, SS, 45.25.

4×200: 2. Steamboat Springs, 1:35.42.

4×400: 3. Steamboat Springs, 3:34.68.

High Jump: 1. Brandon Kolb, SS, 6-0.

Long Jump: 2. Brandon Kolb, SS, 19-8.25. 6. Matthias Wolf, SS, 18-5.25.Triple Jump: 2. Brandon Kolb, SS, 39-6.75. 3. Matthias Wolf, SS, 37-6.25.

Pole Vault: 5. Alan Mayer, S, 10-0.

Discus: 4. Eli Moon, SS, 113-10. 5. Wesley Gioia, H, 122-0.

Shot Put: 7. Eli Moon, SS, 34-5.

