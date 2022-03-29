Routt County track: Kolb wins high jump as four Sailors earn third in Grand Junction

Steamboat Springs High School freshman Brandon Kolb won boys high jump at the Warrior Wild West Invitational on Saturday, March 26 in Grand Junction. He cleared a heigh of five feet, 11 inches.

Lisa Renee Tumminello/Courtesy photo

Steamboat Springs freshman Brandon Kolb started his high school track career with a win at the Warrior Wild West meet in Grand Junction on Saturday, March 26. The Sailors athlete cleared five feet, 11 inches to win the men’s high jump event. He beat out DeBeque’s Diego Castro by one inch for the win.

Senior Connor Prost finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.72, just 0.7 seconds behind the winner. Fellow senior Bowden Tumminello took third in the 800, crossing the line in 2:03.28, about half a second out of first.

Nike Keyek narrowly missed out on a top-three finish, taking fourth in the 300-meter hurdles. Casey Wolf was just shy of a top-three finish as well, earning fifth in triple jump.

Senior Kelsey Hamilton took third in the women’s 200, crossing the line in 27.9, trimming time from her preliminary race. Senior teammate Elise Colby was third in long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 1 ½ inches. She was fourth in the 100 hurdles as well.

Junior Kenna Harrison finished sixth in the 400-meter dash finals with a time of 1:06.68.

Silva, Rajzer lead Hayden athletes in Hotchkiss

Hayden High School sophomore Logan Silva earned third in the 3,200-meter race at the North Fork Invitational on Saturday, March 26. He ran the eight laps in 12:32.02, just 12 seconds behind the winner out of Cedaredge.

Senior Alison Rajzer had the highest finish of all Hayden athletes, winning the triple jump with a distance of 36 feet, 6 inches. Teammate and junior Isabella Simones earned fourth with a jump of 31 feet, 8 inches.

Freshman Ethan Silva finished eighth in the 400 and 10th in long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 8 ¾ inches.

Additionally, the girls 4×200 and sprint medley relay teams took third and second, respectively.

Warrior Wild West

Boys results

Team scores: 1. Central Grand Junction 108. 2. Fruita Monument 103.21. 3. Montrose 90.85. 4. Durango 66.5. 5. Grand Junction 55. 6. Ouray 50. 7. Steamboat Springs 47. 8. Delta 37.85. 9. Palisade 32. 10. University 31.85. 11. Moffat County 29.71. 12. DeBeque 16. 13. Bayfield 9. 14. Golden 5. 15. Crested Butte 1.

100: 1. Justin Blanton, CGJ, 11.12. 52. Tommy Hagney 13:06. 56. Finn Hartsel 13.17. 64. Sean Davenport 13.38. 70. Clark Derning, SS, 14.02. 78. George Slowey, SS, 15.22.

200: 1. Julie Rodriguez, P, 23.4. 23. Chance Kibler-Fulk, SS, 25.49. 28. Olin Webster, SS, 25.69. 37. Hartsel, SS, 26.33. 39. Brandon Kolb, SS, 26.53. 63. George Slowey, SS, 32.32.

400: 1. Paton Edwards, O, 51.0.1 3. Connor Prost, SS, 51.72. 12. Casey Wolf, SS, 55.02. 14. Webster, SS, 55.74. 49. Jason Heid, SS, 1:16.7.

800: 1. John Dexter, D, 2:02.73. 3. Bowden Tumminello, SS, 2:03.28. 35. Xavier Knott, SS, 2:57.33. 36. William Reilley, SS, 2:58.02.

1600: 1. Shalom Trowbridge, CGJ, 4:31.99. 27. Robert Rusher, SS, 5:40.02. 31. Thomas Reilley, SS, 5:43.4. 42. Knott, SS, 6:19.69.

3200: 1. Jackson Edwards, CGJ, 9:47.19. 23. Trevor Harms, SS, 11:54.34. 28. Rusher, SS, 12:17.09. 29. Hagney, SS, 12:18.9.

110 hurdles: 1. Cooper Siegmund, FM, 17.22. 15. Austin Prost, SS, 22.7.

300 hurdles: 1. Logan Hafey, MC, 40.61. 4. Nik Keyek, SS, 44.28. 17. Wrigs Neeley, SS, 49.75. 27. Keven Parra, SS, 1:00.96.

High jump: 1. Kolb, SS, 5-11. 14. Hlawe VanBlarcum, SS, 5-02. 17. Hagney, SS, 5-02. 22. Neeley, SS, 5-0.

Long jump: 1. Miller Jones, GJ, 20-07.5. 17. Kolb, SS, 16-09.25. 32. A. Prost, SS, 15-03.5. 33. Neeley, SS, 15-01. 39. Parra, SS, 13-06.5. 40. Asher Rowan, SS, 13-03.75.

Triple jump: 1. Miller Jones, GJ, 41-08. 5. Casey Wolf, SS, 38-05.25. 20. Eli Moon, SS, 28-00.5. 24. Rowan, SS, 26-01.25.

Pole vault: 1. Eliot Johnston, FM, 9-00.

Discus: 1. Daniel Baroumbaye, CGJ, 150. 13. Layton Morrison, SS, 107. 25. Sean Davenport, SS, 88-02. 28. Moon, SS, 84-09. 47. Owen Warwick, SS, 65-10. 49. T. Reilley, SS, 64-06. 52. Henry Dismuke, SS, 57-08. 54. Clark Derning, SS, 47-01.

Shot put: 1. William Knight, D, 49-06.5. 24. Sean Davenport, SS, 31-08.25. 32. Morrison, SS, 30-04. 39. Trevor Harms, SS, 28-04.25. 42. Owen Warwick, SS, 27-06.5. 43. Moon, SS, 26-10. 46. T. Reilley, SS, 25-01.5. 48. Henry Dismuke, SS, 24-06.

Girls results

Team scores: 1. Fruita Monument 78.33. 2. Grand Junction 77. 3. Delta 67.93. 4. Montrose 64.6. 5. Glenwood Springs 59.6. 6. Durango 56. 7. Moffat County 53.33. 8. Central Grand Junction 53. 9. Steamboat Springs 48. 10. Palisade 36. 11. Bayfield 30. 12. Caprock 28.6. 13. Crested Butte 17.6. 14. University 9. 15. Ouray 6.

100: 1. Gabrielle Horton, P, 12.77. 23. Marta Josefsson, SS, 14.84. 29. Evan Quinn, SS, 15.02. 31. Ana Stevens, SS, 15.1. 50. Amelie Wild, SS, 16.77. 55. Makena James, SS, 17.23.

200: 1. Gabrielle Horton, P, 26.99. 3. Kelsey Hamilton, SS, 27.9. 11. Margaux Shea, SS, 28.78. 27. Josefsson, SS, 30.1. 31. Quinn, SS, 30.55. 35. Aspen Bennett-Manke, SS, 31.2.

400: 1. Maria Carlson, GS, 1:01.54. 6. Kenna Harrison, SS, 1:05.39. 38. James, SS, 1:27.21.

800: 1. Tristian Spence, CGJ, 2:23.59. 7. Lillian Hammer, SS, 2:45.64. 14. Alex Hanna, SS, 2:57.4.

1600: 1. Ella Johnson, GS, 5:27.21. 16. Novella Light, SS, 7:00.94.

3200: Tristian Spence, CGJ, 10:52.38.

100 hurdles: 1. Amelia Moore, GJ, 16.62. 4. Elise Colby, SS, 19.66.

300 hurdles: 1. Gabrielle Horton, P, 46.5.

High jump: 1. Nykole Meshew, B, 5-03. 15. Rachel Spitzley, SS, 4-02.

Long jump: 1. Sarah McGary, M, 16-00.75. 3. Colby, SS, 15-01.5. 17. Sam Campbell, SS, 12-07.5. 24. Wild, SS, 11-05.25. 25. Hanna Hale, SS, 11-0.

Triple jump: 1. Sasha Rascon, CGJ, 33-07.75. 5. Bennett-Manke, SS, 28-01.75.

Pole vault: 1. Halle Moore, D, 10-04.

Discus: 1. Lily Lofland, GJ, 103-08. 18. Brielle Bunker, SS, 65-0. 20. Tayla Kemry, SS, 58-01. 27. Jordan Ward, SS, 43-0. 30. Sophie Flam, SS, 38-01.

Shot put: 1. Sailer Warinner, GJ, 32-10. 9. Campbell, SS, 24-08.75. 21. Kemry, SS, 22-03.75. 23. Bunker, SS, 21.08.75. 31. James, SS, 1708.75. 34. Flam, SS, 13-04.

North Fork Invitational

Boys results

Team scores: 1. North Fork 136. 2. Coal Ridge 122. 3. Cedaredge 104. 4. Rangely 84. 5. Gunnison 69. 6. Plateau Valley 40. 7. Delta 29. 8. Roaring Fork 24. 9. Telluride 22. 10. Olathe 18. 11. Hayden 9.

100: 1. Devon Ealey, PV, 11.94. 36. JD Case, H, 14.94.

200: 1. Omar Vergara, CR, 24. 20. Grady Frentress, H, 27.41.

400: 1. Vergara, CR, 54.34. 8. Ethan Silva, H, 1:01.18.

800: 1. Andrew Dorris, R, 2:09.75. 15. Rowan Webster, H, 2:35.97.

1600: 1. Jackson Baker, G, 4:51.37.

3200: 1. Andrew Purvis, C, 12:20.63. 3. Logan Silva.

110 hurdles: 1. Matthew Kasper, NF, 15.7.

300 hurdles: 1. Matthew Kasper, NF, 43.05.

4×100: 1. Cedaredge, 46.48.

4×200: 1. North Fork 1:35.22.

Sprint relay: 1. Coal Ridge 1:45.5.

4×400: 1. North Fork 3:46.97.

4×800: 1. North Fork 9:16.95.

High jump: 1. Ace Connolly, NF, 5-10.

Long jump: 1. Hayden Moreno, NF, 19-10.5. 10. E. Silva, H, 15-08.75.

Triple jump: 1. Eddie Salazar, CR, 37-10. 8. Frentress, H, 33-07.2. 10. Webster, H, 32-02.

Discus: 1. Markem Buzzell, NR, 135-04.5.

Shot put: 1. Buzzell, NR, 46-04. 21. Case, H, 26-05.5.

Girls results

Team scores: 1. Cedaredge 135. 2. Coal Ridge 134. 3. North Fork 108. 4. Rangely 72. 5. Gunnison 69. 6. Olathe 55. 7. Hayden 32. 8. Telluride 25. 9. Nucla 22. 10. Roaring Fork 6. 11. Plateau Valley 4. 11. Delta 4.

100: 1. Peyton Garrison, CR, 12.57.

200: 1. Garrison, CR, 25.6.

400: 1. Garrison, CR, 57.71.

800: Mikayla Cheney, CR, 2:23.38.

1600: 1. Mikayal Cheney, CR, 5:21.4.

3200: 1. Yadira Alcaraz, O, 15:03.17.

100 hurdles: 1. Megan Jenkins, C, 16.23.

300 hurdles: 1. Jenkins, C, 47.39.

4×100: 1. Coal Ridge 52.5.

4×200: 1. Cedaredge 1:49.35. 3. Hayden 1:49.61.

Sprint medley: 1. Coal Ridge 1:54.65. 2. Hayden 1:56.92.

4×400: 1. North Fork 4:20.74.

4×800: 1. Gunnison 11:01.85.

High jump: 1. Hadassah Payne, C, 4-10.

Long jump: 1. Kacie McCollum, NF, 16-10. 9. Jenna Kleckler, H, 12-11.

Triple jump: 1. Alison Rajzer, 36-06. 4. Isabella Simones, H, 31-08.

Discus: 1. Elizabeth Brooks, C, 118-11. 5. Dakota Munden, H, 97-01.5. 36. Olivia Svoboda, H, 53-05.75. 41. Kennedi Copeland, H, 45-03.25.

Shot put: 1. Brooks, C, 36-04.75. 13. Svoboda, H, 24-11. 15. Copeland, H, 24-07.75. 33. Munden, H, 19-06.5.

