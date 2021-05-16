Routt County track athletes pick up podium finishes at most competitive meet yet

Steamboat Springs High School runner Bowden Tumminello hands off to Connor Prost during the 4x400 relay, which the Sailor boys won. The Steamboat boys won the Demon Invite on Saturday with help from three relay wins. (Courtesy Lisa Renee Tumminello)



GLENWOOD SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School boys track team won the Demon Invite on Saturday thanks in large part to a trio of relay victories. The Sailors won the 4×200, the 4×400 and 4×800 relay.

Jameson Tracy, Connor Prost, Chris Morris and Josh Hamilton combined to win the 4×200 in one minute, 34.94 seconds, just over a tenth of a second faster than second-place Coal Ridge.

Tracy, Prost, Thomas Lewer and Bowden Tumminello combined to win the 4×400 and Tumminello, Lewer, Jeremiah Kelley and Jaydon Fryer were the winning 4×800 team.

Fyer won the 3200-meter race, while Tumminello was second in the 800. Lewer and Prost finished second and third in the 400, and Hamilton earned second in the 200 with a time of 23.35.

The girls 4×200 relay won with a time of 1:48.41 thanks to runners Elise Colby, Kelsey Hamilton, Aliyah Reimer and Marcada Baker. The team of Baker, Hamilton, Kendra Sollars and Autumn Oslowski helped the 4×400 relay team place third. Reimer was the winner of the 300-meter hurdles, and Lauren Parks finished second in triple jump.

Hayden

The Hayden High School girls track and field team had a great day as well, taking fifth in the team standings despite going up against some larger squads. Jillian Bennet earned second in the 200, and Alison Rajzer won the triple jump. Hayden also took third in the girls 800 sprint medley relay.

The boys were led by Keaton Knez, who took sixth in the 400 and eighth in the 200. Andrew Kleckler had the best field event finish, earning sixth in discus.

Soroco

Chase Delamater was the high finisher among all Soroco High School athletes, taking third in discus and 11th in shot put. On the girls side, Daisy Hoff earned seventh in shot put. Rose Karrow paced the girls Rams runners, finishing eighth in the 1600.

Demon Invite

Girls team scores: 1. Coal Ridge 192. 4. Steamboat Springs 51.5. 5. Hayden 37. 10. Soroco 17.

100: 1. Lily Nieslanik, RF, 13.5. 4. Alison Rajzer 13.89.

200: 1. Peyton Garrison, CR, 25.49. 2. Jillian Bennett, H, 27.16. 5. Kelsey Hamilton, SS, 27.84. 17. Mia Mikos, H, 31.5. 20. Aspen Bennett-Manke, SS, 31.99.

400: 1. Katelyn Maley, B, 59. 4. Jillian Bennett, H, 1:02.57. 7. Kenna Harrison, SS, 1:07.74. 17. Isabel Medina, S, 1:14.42.

800: 1. Maley, B, 2:19.08. 4. Marcada Baker, SS, 2:37.51.

1600: 1. Sophia Connerton-Nevin, GS, 5:17.87. 8. Rose Karrow, S, 6:13.48. 9. Autumn Oslowski, SS, 6:14.33.

3200: 1. Sierra Bower, B, 11:31.18. 8. Zoe Bennett-Manke, 14:13.08.

100 hurdles: 1. Raeanna Nelson, CR, 17:39. 5. Sadie Dunckley, H, 19.16. 6. Kendra Sollars, SS, 19.91.

300 hurdles: 1. Aliyah Reimer, SS, 49.99. 5. Elise Colby, SS, 56.02. 11. Molly Look, SS, 1:09.94.

800 sprint relay: 1. Coal Ridge 1:54.6. 3. Hayden 2:02.11. 8. Steamboat Springs 2:17.83.

4×100: 1. Coal Ridge 53.34. 2. Soroco 54.22. 8. Steamboat Springs 59.92.

4×200: 1. Steamboat Springs 1:48.41. 3. Soroco 1:53.36. 6. Hayden 2:02.96.

4×400: 1. Glenwood Springs 4:23.3. 3. Steamboat Springs 4:49.31.

4×800: 1. Basalt 10:42.67.

Shot put: 1. Taylor Wiescamp, CR, 37-1. 7. Daisy Hoff, S, 25-1 ½. 11. Dakota Munden, H, 24-8. 17. Colby, SS, 20-9 ½. 18. Skylar Cason, SS, 19-9. 19. Mckenzie Clark, S, 19-0. 23. Mea Jenkins, SS, 16-11.

Discus: 1. Wiescamp, CR, 103-7. 9. Munden, H, 64-4. 13. Hoff, S, 59-6. 15. Cason, SS, 55-8. 18. Clark, S, 55. 21. Nicole Nolting, SS, 49-1. 22. Maren Elvidge, SS, 47-8.

High jump: 1. Marin Simons, CR, 5-2. 5. Rachel Spitzley, SS, 4-6. 11. Rose Karrow, 4-11. 12. Annika Ort, SS, 4-2.

Long jump: 1. Katie Bohannan, B, 15-11. 6. Marissa Martindale, S, 14-7. 7. Lauren Parks, SS, 14-5. 8. Lexi Vandenberg, S, 14-1. 15. Isabella Simones, H, 12-7. 21. Jenna Kleckler, H, 11-4. 24. Ort, SS, 10-11. 27. Amelia Wild, SS, 10-0 ½.

Triple jump: 1. Alison Rajzer, H, 34-5 ¼. 2. Parks, SS, 32-11 ½. 7. Z. Bennett-Manke, SS, 28-4 ¾. 15. A. Bennett-Manke, SS, 25-4.

Pole vault: 1. Phoebe Young, CR, 10-6.

Boys team scores: 1. Steamboat Springs, 89. 12. Soroco 6. 14. Hayden 4.

100: 1. Rulbe Alvarado, B, 11.24. 4. Chris Morris 11.64.

200: 1. Alvarado, B, 22.98. 2. Josh Hamilton, SS, 23.35. 8. Knez, H, 25.51. 17. Daniel Raper, SS, 26.71. 26. Sawyer Ryan 27.51. 31. Whaley, S, 28.52.

400: 1. Colby Clatterbaugh, Meeker, 52.56. 2. Thomas Lewer, SS, 53.14. 3. Connor Prost, SS, 54.43. 6. Keaton Knez, H, 55.18. 11. Casey Wolf, SS, 57.54. 24. Kleckler, H, 1:04.94. 25. Logan Whaley, S, 1:06.32.

800: 1. Remeikis, Summit, 2:05.61. 2. Bowden Tumminello, SS, 2:07.67. 4. Jeremiah Kelley, SS, 2:10.39. 10. Johnson, H, 2:23.06. 15. Dustin McLaughlin, H, 2:31.63. 17. Justin Heid, SS, 2:38.66. 18. Silva, H, 2:39.45.

1600: 1. Dominkyas Remeikis, Summit, 4:41.41. 13. Kale Johnson, H, 5:23.10. 19. Tomas Niedermeier, SS, 5:31.23. 20. Logan Silva, H, 5:31.34. 27. Andrew Kleckler, H, 5:40.11. 28. Robert Rusher, SS, 5:52.68. 30. Michael Hagney, SS, 6:09.95.

3200: 1. Jaydon Fryer, SS, 10:28.56. 5. Xander Dalke, 11:56.1.

110 hurdles: 1. Taber Uyehara, GS, 15.9.

300 hurdles: 1. Uyehara, GS, 42.65. 9. Gavyn Salberg, S, 55.85.

4×100: 1. Coal Ridge 45.58. 7. Steamboat Springs 49.74.

4×200: 1. Steamboat Springs 1:34.94.

4×400: 1. Steamboat Springs 3:41.67.

4×800: 1. Steamboat Springs 8:23.61.

Discus: 1. Corey Johnson, Summit, 142-7. 3. Chase Delamater, S, 107-1. 5. Jameson Tracy, SS, 102-8. 6. Andrew Kleckler, H, 100-8. 8. Austin Williams, H, 93-9. 9. Cole Moon, SS, 93-2. 16. Wesley Gioia, H, 81-3. 19. Josue Mejia, S, 78-3. 22. Daniel Raper, SS, 73-10.

Shot put: 1. Zach Eskelson, Meeker, 41-1 ½. 11. Delamater, S, 34-6. 17. Moon, SS, 31-9. 18. Mejia, S, 31-3 ½. 19. Williams, H, 31-2. 20. Layton Morrison, SS, 30-8 ½. 27. Kai Lancaster, SS, 26-6 ½.

Long jump: 1. Jeremy Woodward, M, 20-2 ¾. 5. Tracy, SS, 17-10. 6. Hamilton, SS, 17-8 ¼. 12. Dustin McLaughlin, H, 16-10 ¼. 25. Tommy Hagney, SS, 13-5 ½.

High jump: 1. Reid Swanson, GS, 5-11. 12. Hagney, SS, 4-10. 16. Gioia, H, 4-10.

Triple jump: 1. Daniel Carreon, R, 40-8. 5. Casey Wolf, SS, 35-8. 8. Roman Elvidge, SS, 33-3 ¼. 10. Sawyer Ryan, SS, 29-6. 12. Alan Mayer, S, 27-2 ½.

Pole vault: 1. Cooper Main, M, 12-2.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.