Routt County to host 3 vaccination clinics for those 60 and older this weekend

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Public Health will host three vaccination clinics this weekend targeted specifically at those 60 and older.

Appointment-only clinics will be offered at Steamboat Christian Center on Friday and Saturday and at the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden on Sunday.

On Friday, Colorado will open up eligibility for the vaccine to anyone age 60 and older, anyone with two or more high-risk health conditions and some essential workers in grocery stores and food production. But the clinics hosted by the county will focus only on vaccinating people over the age of 60, making it easier to verify that person is actually eligible to get the vaccine this weekend.

The clinics will use the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine, which was given emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration late last week. Colorado expects to receive around 400,000 doses of that vaccine by the end of the month and received about 45,000 of them already this week.

Because the vaccine requires just one dose, people will not need to make any arrangements for a second dose as required with the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

State health officials have reached out to Roberta Smith, the county’s public health director, in recent weeks to assess the county’s ability to put together a mass vaccination clinic.

Eligible people can sign up for one of these vaccination clinics using the state’s online system. If an appointment is scheduled by someone who is not eligible for the vaccine, the appointment may be canceled without notice.

An ID for age verification may be required.

