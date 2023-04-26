Routt County to begin dust mitigation
The Routt County Road and Bridge Department will be conducting its annual magnesium chloride treatment to gravel roads to keep dust down.
Not all gravel roads maintained by the county will get the application. If people would like their road considered, they can call Tony Brown at 970-870-5344.
