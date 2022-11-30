Routt County, surrounding mountains under avalanche watch through Saturday

The Park Range and Flat Tops are among a few areas in Colorado under an avalanche watch.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center/Screenshot

The Park Range and Flat Tops areas are under an avalanche watch as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, through 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The Park Range, from Rabbit Ears Pass north, and the Flat Tops southwest of Routt County are both in zones forecasted at a three of five on the CAIC’s danger scale — rated “considerable” — on Thursday, Dec. 1. However, that danger increases on Friday, Dec. 2, to “high” — four on the scale — below, near and above treeline.

“Expect very dangerous avalanche conditions to develop by Friday morning and continue through Saturday morning as a potent storm impacts the mountains,” reads the CAIC report on Wednesday evening.

With a storm incoming, the CAIC expects Thursday’s avalanche conditions to be dangerous as people can trigger large avalanches that could bury or kill on steep slopes with a foot of recent snow on top of old, weak snow.

More information and the most up-to-date forecast can be found at avalanche.state.co.us .

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.