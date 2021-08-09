Routt County, Steamboat transitioning to all-online building permit system

Routt County and the city of Steamboat Springs are transitioning to a 100% electronic building permit system, which will allow applicants to apply, track and manage project applications, licenses and permits online.

The change to the new CityView software will allow applicants to follow projects as they move through the entire community development approval process with the goal of making the permitting process smoother.

“Our intent and goals are clear, to add efficiencies and improved workflows and enhanced citizen access and transparency from the point of application submittal, review and approval, inspections and project closeout making this an improved experience for all,” said Routt County Building Official Todd Carr.

There will be two versions of the system when it goes online Aug. 16, though both will look and feel identical to the user. One is for projects within the city limits of Steamboat Springs and the second is for projects in other towns and unincorporated areas of the county.

The Routt County Planning, Building, Environmental Health and Public Works departments and the Steamboat Springs Planning and Community Development, Public Works and Clerks departments are using the software.

The user portal will also allow the public to submit code compliance concerns to building authorities and to search property records that show past and current projects at a property.

From Wednesday until the system launches next Monday, the Routt County Building Department will not take new permit applications. The building department will terminate the current ViewPermit system at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Training sessions on the new CityView software will be offered this week as follows:

• General contractors and design professionals: 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10 and 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11.

• Plumbing, gas and mechanical contractors, 7 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 and 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12

• Electrical contractors: 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11

All trainings will be held in the Board of County Commissioners Hearing Room at the historic Routt County Courthouse in downtown Steamboat Springs.

