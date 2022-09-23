Routt County, Steamboat Creates seek local artists to help decorate new building
Routt County and Steamboat Creates are working to identify, select and install public art inside the new Health and Human Services Building that’s going up in downtown Steamboat Springs.
As a result, Steamboat Creates is inviting artists to submit proposals for artwork to be showcased inside the new building at Oak and Sixth Streets, with a theme of “being human.”
“While the panoramic mountain photos that can be found in both the county commissioner’s office and Centennial Hall where Steamboat Springs City Council meets are great, the hope is this art would focus more on the human condition,” said Julie Kennedy, Routt County purchasing manager, in a statement.
A committee composed of community members, arts professionals, and government and creative district committee members will review proposals, which are due by Oct. 20. Artwork should be ready for installation by mid-April. Find the request for proposals at SteamboatCreates.org.
