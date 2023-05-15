Routt County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for missing person
The Routt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help looking for a 76-year-old white male, according to the county.
Michael George Cannon was last spoken to on April 24. He is not known to drive and hitchhikes in the Steamboat Springs area.
He is about 6 feet tall, weighing 155 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. He could be wearing Western wear.
If seen, please check welfare and contact the sheriff’s office at 970-879-1090.
