Routt County Sheriff’s Office investigating fraud case at Haymaker Golf Course

Haymaker Golf Course

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Routt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of fraud at Haymaker Golf Course that involved a former employee who is no longer in Colorado, according to a Steamboat Springs new release on Thursday, March 30.

A felony fraud arrest warrant was issued for the employee, who is not named in the release. Felony fraud requires at least $2,000 to have been defrauded.

The city was reportedly alerted to the incident by its internal auditing and cash protocols. Based on the sheriff’s office investigation, the incident took place over the summer and involved just one former employee.

Haymaker is owned by the city but not within city limits, putting the case in the jurisdiction of the sheriff’s office.

“As we look to continuously enhance internal procedures, we will be adding additional measure to ensure this doesn’t occur in the future,” said Angela Cosby, the city’s Parks and Recreation director, in the release.

“I can assure you that we take our financial responsibility and operation of the course seriously and acted quickly when this came to light,” Cosby continued.