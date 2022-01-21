Routt County sees potential omicron peak

Routt County is seeing a decline in cases, signaling a potential peak of cases from the omicron variant.

On Jan. 8, cases over the previous 14 days hit 1,076. However, as of Sunday, Jan. 16, cases over the past 14 days had declined to 855. The positivity rate is also declining.

Cases appear to have peaked across Colorado with seven-day averages declining by more than 2,500 cases since Jan. 10. While declining, the number of cases and positivity rates are still at much higher levels than any point before omicron.

State epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said Wednesday that between 6% and 10% of Coloradans were sick at one point during the peak, but cases are coming down nearly as quickly as they shot up, the Colorado Springs Gazette reports. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modeling predicts cases nationally will also decline in coming weeks.

Hospitalizations statewide have not yet seen the same decline, but they have remained relatively flat since early January. Locally, there have been three hospitalizations due to COVID-19 over the past 14 days, and 29% of ICU beds in Northwest Colorado are available.

