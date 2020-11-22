Routt County Search and Rescue finds lost hikers

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers Saturday evening responded to a call from four lost hikers — two around 20 years old and two around 50 years old.

The hikers started at Dry Lake Trail Head off Buffalo Pass Road and hiked up the Behind The Ridge trail. The hikers made it almost to the top when it began snowing, and they were bogged down. The hikers had no preparation to stay the night through a snowstorm.

After realizing they were stuck in snow and could not make it down, they called Search and Rescue, and volunteers used their cell phone location to track them, incident commander Michael Boatwright said.

The four hikers were all in safe condition when found, and volunteers escorted them down the mountain on ATV’s and dropped them off at their car.

