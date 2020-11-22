Routt County Search and Rescue finds lost hikers
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers Saturday evening responded to a call from four lost hikers — two around 20 years old and two around 50 years old.
The hikers started at Dry Lake Trail Head off Buffalo Pass Road and hiked up the Behind The Ridge trail. The hikers made it almost to the top when it began snowing, and they were bogged down. The hikers had no preparation to stay the night through a snowstorm.
After realizing they were stuck in snow and could not make it down, they called Search and Rescue, and volunteers used their cell phone location to track them, incident commander Michael Boatwright said.
The four hikers were all in safe condition when found, and volunteers escorted them down the mountain on ATV’s and dropped them off at their car.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Routt County Search and Rescue finds lost hikers
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers Saturday evening responded to a call from four lost hikers — two around 20 years old and two around 50 years old.