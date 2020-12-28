Routt County Search and Rescue assists 8 people Christmas evening
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — After receiving a call on Christmas night to assist people who were riding in a side-by-side that had slid off the road and gotten stuck in deep snow near Summit Lake on Buffalo Pass, Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers encountered two other parties in need of assistance in the area.
Four people were stranded in the side-by-side, which is an off-road, four-wheel-drive recreational vehicle.
While on the way to assist them, Search and Rescue volunteers came across two backcountry skiers who had gotten their sled stuck near the Tower SNOTEL site but were prepared with warm clothes, extra food and extra water. The skiers decided to ski down the road to their car at Dry Lake.
Just past the skiers, Search and Rescue encountered two snowmobilers. One of their sleds had a broken A-arm, but the snowmobilers were otherwise OK.
“Our winter is going to be busy, because we’ve seen such a huge increase in backcountry usage,” said Jay Bowman, Routt County Search and Rescue president.
On their way way home, Search and Rescue volunteers swept the road and made sure the skiers, snowmobilers and side-by-side all made it back to Dry Lake safely.
Search and Rescue encourages backcountry enthusiasts to “know before you go” and check weather and avalanche websites, such as Colorado Avalanche Information Center and National Weather Service.
To reach Alison Berg, call 970-871-4229 or email aberg@SteamboatPilot.com.
