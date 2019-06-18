Routt County Road 18 reopens after temporary closure Monday
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On Monday, Routt County Road 18 from Stagecoach Reservoir dam to Pleasant Valley has reopened. The road was closed temporarily due to seasonal freeze-thaw conditions on May 1. The road is now open to all traffic, but certain areas may require higher clearance vehicles. Portions of the road may still be impassable during inclement weather.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
News